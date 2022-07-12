These sub-$200 Prime Day gaming monitor deals could build me the mightiest of multi-screen setups

Amazon Prime Day is one of those times when a gaming monitor deal (opens in new tab) is hard to pass up. Monitor real estate is always something I could do with more of, and I'm sure you feel the same. If you weren't aware, a more expansive screen could level up your gaming potential (opens in new tab), and the same thing can be said for productivity.

If you're not too bothered about the size of your gaming monitor's frames, there's some really good deals to be had. So why not throw on some synthwave, pick up a few of these fantastic, sub-$200 gaming monitors, and build yourself a totally sci-fi looking battlestation... as if you're some kind of hardcore coder from the future.

In fact, if you are a gamer who dabbles in coding, the $150 Acer Nitro XF243Y (opens in new tab) in this lineup could be just the thing for you, since it's supreme ergonomics will even let you rotate to portrait mode. You can even grab two Acer Nitro XF243Y's on Best Buy for just $300 (opens in new tab) if that immense 0.5ms response time and 165Hz refresh is sounding tempting to you right now.

But if it's all about grabbing a super-cheap IPS screen, then look no further than the super discounted $119 MSI Optix (opens in new tab) which is a 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 27-inch scale. Bargain.

Otherwise, you could go curved for extra immersion with the $150 Samsung CRG5 (opens in new tab)—that's a saving of $100 on a great gaming monitor, one that comes with a fantastic 144Hz refresh. It's not got the speediest response time at 4ms, but if you're less of a competitive gamer that shouldn't make a difference.

Just imagine being surrounded by leagues of digital vistas while exploring your favourite open-world game (opens in new tab).

Then there's the widest and highest resolution option, the Asus TUF VG27WQ (opens in new tab). It comes in at the top end of the budget, but a penny under $200 for a 27-inch gaming monitor that boasts 1440p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate is not to be sniffed at. Just make sure find a graphics card deal (opens in new tab) that will be able to handle higher resolutions, especially if you plan to adorn your desk with two of these.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G272 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | $352.60 $119 at Walmart (save $233.60) (opens in new tab)

Normally, a $120 IPS monitor would be, at best a 1080p 75Hz panel. But this is a proper gaming monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time on its IPS screen. It's also sporting a nicely restrained design, too, with a narrow bezel making it all but frameless on three sides. It's not the brightest, so don't expect any retina-searing visuals, but this is a fantastic budget gaming option.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XF243Y | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $219.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $70) (opens in new tab)

The Acer Nitro is another budget IPS screen with genuine gaming credentials. It's got a super low response time at 0.5ms, but a 165Hz refresh rate. It may only be a 24-inch panel, but there's a lot to like about this bargainous display.

(opens in new tab) Samsung CRG5 | 24-inch | 1080p | VA | 144Hz | $249.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $100) (opens in new tab)

There are some fantastic budget 1080p gaming monitor deals this Prime Day, and Samsung's curvy CRG5 is definitely one of them. This is a great price for the specs on offer, especially if you're after a curved panel. I'd maybe prefer an IPS screen if the Acer is still on offer, but if you're a Samsung fan, the CRG5 is a great shout.