Float like a butterfly, sting like a different butterfly with Fortnite's newest skins

(Image credit: https://twitter.com/FortniteGame)

You know, not every new skin that lands in Fortnite's in-game store feels like a winner. If it isn't some variation of military garb, it's clothes that make your avatar look like they just rolled out of bed. Not so with the Flutter and Pillar skins, both of which bring out the creepy-crawly in the battle royale phenomenon.

I'm especially a fan of Flutter (available for 1,200 V-Bucks), just because the outfit looks like such a cool burst of color compared to a lot of the more common military or robotic skins of previous seasons. To boot, Flutter comes with a similarly bug-themed back bling in the form of blue butterfly wings. They don't flap or anything from what I can see, but they do have a pretty cool glow. I honestly debated throwing down some money for this one.

If you are feeling like rolling out in a more threatening, yet still insectoid-like outfit, then Pillar is a solid choice, too. His yellow helmet and red visor make him look like something out an anime themed around bug-shaped mechs fighting each other. A Big Bad Beetleborg for a modern generation, if you will. Just like Flutter, he's got a bit of back bling that makes him look like some sort of superhero from Disney's A Bug's Life. I don't know what kind of bug he is, but he's the kind I definitely run from and lock inside the room for hours, like a man.

Pillar is 1,200 V-Bucks, just like Flutter. Both are part of the "Chrysalis Crew."

Both of these skins are available until 5 p.m. PST in the Fortnite item shop, so hop on it.