Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 3, 2018)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done.

The Universim

Release: August 29

Developer: Crytivo

Price: $29.99

The Universim is an ambitious planet management sim-cum-god game which has been in development for at least four years. Now in Early Access, you’ll “guide a fledgling civilization through the obstacles of life”. This civilization will comprise Nuggets, a hapless Lemmings-like mob whose whole lived experience you’ll be shaping. As for the planets these creatures inhabit, they each feature their own ecosystem and each change you make to the environment will have naturalistic flow-on effects. There’s a whole lot more to learn about Universim – it’s by all appearances a very ambitious take on the genre. The studio expects the game to stay in Early Access for 12-18 months.

The Messenger

Release: August 31

Developer: Sabotage

Price: $19.99

The Messenger is yet another retro-styled platformer, and it won’t take a scholar to note that Ninja Gaiden is an influence. But it’s not as simple as that: by all reports, this at-first straightforward reflex platformer blossoms into a fully-fledged Metroidvania. There are upgrades, “new abilities” and, as you’d expect, tons of enemies and bosses. “As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival,” reads the Steam page. Early reviews of this have been resoundingly positive, so if you’re into platformers it’s probably worth a look.

Blade Strangers

Release: August 28

Developer: Studio Saizensen

Price: $39.99

Dubbed a “hardcore old-school fighting game”, Blade Strangers boasts a character roster taking in characters from Studio Saizensen (probably best known for Umihara Kawase) and Nicalis games (chiefly, Cave Story+). The four-button, side-scrolling fighter uses a graphics engine that transforms 3D models into 2D sprites, resulting in, according to the developers, a more fluid anime-style aesthetic. The game boasts online and local multiplayer, and looks worth a shot if you’re into richly stylized fighting games.

Unending Dusk

Release: August 30

Developer: Vindicate Games

Price: $11.99

Unending Dusk is a retro beat ‘em up with a brutal cyberpunk aesthetic. You’ll be fighting through randomly generated 2D stages, each of which – according to the trailers, anyway – end up drenched in gore. The game supports cooperative play, has distinct character classes, and you’ll be able to customize your playstyle with all manner of mods and “tech tree” optimization. It’s in Early Access, and currently has six maps, 60+ mods, six bosses and 20+ enemies. Studio Vindicate Games reckons the game will stay in Early Access for between 6-10 months.

SFD

Release: August 31

Developer: icefill

Price: $7.99

SFD is a neat-looking strategy RPG with rogue-like elements. Each randomly generated dungeon features eight floors, with each floor featuring a 4x4 room. “You are a nameless adventurer exploring the sigma-finite dungeon with the help of a cast of characters,” so reads the description. “Your aim is to defeat the Lich King Raeleus and the false god NOG at the deepest depths of the dungeon.” All you need to know, really, is that it’s a short burst SRPG with a neat pixel aesthetic. Worth a look if you’re into Disgaea, Into the Breach etc.