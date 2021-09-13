Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 13, 2021)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2021 games that are launching this year.

The Rewinder

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 10

Developer:‌ MistyMountainStudio

Launch price:‌ $13.49 ‌|‌ ‌£10.25 |‌ ‌‌AU$19.35

The Rewinder is a narrative-driven puzzle game with lush pixel art inspired by Chinese ink paintings. Protagonist Yun is a rewinder, which means he can change history by accessing and modifying people's memories. With this power he arrives in a small barren village, where he'll need to do some thorough investigating (and puzzling) to figure out where everyone's gone, and why. It's a gorgeous looking game inspired by Chinese folklore, so you'll be encountering some familiar mythological figures. The Rewinder is sitting on an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating on Steam right now, so it's definitely worth a look.

Forewarned

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌September 11

Developer:‌ Dreambyte Games

Launch price:‌ ‌$11.69 ‌|‌ ‌£9.26 ‌|‌ ‌AU$16.65

Forewarned is a cooperative horror game about exploring dank Egyptian ruins. This group of archaeologists are ostensibly doing archaeology, but they're not averse to picking up some treasure while they're at it—so long as they're not clobbered to death by a mummy first. The game supports 1-4 player cooperative play online, but there's also an option to fly solo. Forewarned is in Early Access and will stay there for up to a year, but early user reviews suggest the game is already fun.

Milo and the Magpies

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 7

Developer:‌ Johan Scerft

Launch price:‌ ‌$1.69 |‌ ‌£1.43 ‌|‌ ‌AU$2.50

It's Spring where I live in Australia and the swooping magpies are out in force, so I was glad to find this game about magpies being arseholes—it's very relatable. Milo and the Magpies is about a cat who is led astray due to its failed attempts to chase these magpies, and the objective is the get home. It's a point and click adventure with enveloping hand drawn art, with the usual sprinkling of puzzle and narrative beats, and as a game about overcoming the terror of magpie season (albeit not the same kind as we get here in Oz) it speaks to me.

Hindsight 20/20 - Wrath of the Raakshasa

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌September 10

Developer:‌ Triple-I Games

Launch price:‌ ‌$15 |‌ ‌£11.39 |‌ ‌AU$21.50

Hindsight 20/20 may look like a dime-a-dozen loot-oriented action RPG but there's actually a pretty hefty roleplaying engine under the hood. Protagonist Jehan can be either lethal (good ol' sword) or merciful ("stun rod") in combat, and the way you approach these scenarios will affect the world and its inhabitants' attitude towards you. But that's not all: pretty much everything you do and every choice you make affects how the game plays and the story unfolds, according to studio Triple-I Games. There are ten endings to work towards here, so there's a lot to see if you're a completionist.

Rooten

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 9

Developer:‌ Amortiz Games

Launch price:‌ ‌$4 |‌ ‌£3.19 |‌ ‌AU$6

Rooten is a horror game with an eerie cardboard-cut out art style, starring a nameless man stuck in a mysterious forest. He's in the forest to conduct some work at a research station there, only when he arrives the station is empty. What ensues is a fairly directionless, freeform exploration game that seems to rely a lot more on mood than conventional scares, though there is something in that forest, and it probably wants to kill you.

These games were released between September 6 and 13 2021. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. ‌