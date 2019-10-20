Five new Steam games you probably missed (October 21, 2019)

(Image credit: The Farm 51)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019.

Chernobylite

Steam page

Release: October 16

Developer: The Farm 51

Price: $29.99 | £23.99 | AU$40

As the name implies, Chernobylite is a game set in the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, with an approach to survival, exploration and combat that deliberately mimics the Stalker series. Interestingly, it's a "3D-scanned recreation" of the Chernobyl exclusion zone, so it's probably the closest you'll ever get to exploring the real Pripyat, though I daresay the real Pripyat doesn't have monsters and stuff. It's in Early Access, and will likely stay there for around 14 months while studio Farm 51 keeps "expanding, updating and polishing" until launch.

Disc Creatures

Steam page

Release: October 18

Developer: Picorinne Soft

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

Considering the enduring popularity of Pokemon, it's a surprise there aren't more games like Disc Creatures: a monster catching RPG with an aesthetic that apes the Gameboy Advance era. There are 200 creatures, all with unique skill trees, and the Steam page promises more than 20 hours of gameplay. If the Siralim series is too time-consuming and overwhelming for you, but you'd still like to catch some whimsical monsters, this looks like a treat.

Autonauts

Steam page

Release: October 18

Developer: Denki

Price: $19.99 | £17.99 | AU$28.95

Autonauts is a sandbox automation sim with a very appealing premise: "automate life itself and achieve absolute autonomy". You'll travel between planets building colonies, populating the colonies with workerbots, and basically setting production in motion. "Marvel as a planet you’ve shaped becomes home to a civilisation of workerbots, happy to do your bidding," reads the Steam description. Sounds horrifying to be honest, but it looks fun and has a charming cardboard-y aesthetic.

The Beast Inside

Steam page

Release: October 18

Developer: Illusion Ray Studio

Price: $19.49 | £24.99 | AU$35.95

Described as "a unique, gripping twist on thriller and survival horror", The Beast Inside follows the story of a cold war CIA cryptanalyst who leaves the city with his wife to find peace in the countryside. Except, well, of course, didn't you know, that there is no peace in the countryside, in fact it appears to be swarming with supernatural horrors beyond comprehension. This looks like a neat story-driven first-person adventure, roughly divided into two intersecting narratives involving the before mentioned 1970s spook, and the 19th century former inhabitant of his house.

Sea Salt

Steam page

Release: October 17

Developer: YCJY Games

Price: $14.99 | £13.99 | AU$21.50

It's yet another game inspired by Lovecraft, except instead of being cosmically horrified, you yourself will dole out the cosmic horror. In other words, you're an old god "summoning unfathomable horrors to blight the human lands", terrorising a small fishing community which deigned to pray for your mercy. Seems pretty miserable, also pretty funny.

