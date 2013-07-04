Popular

Firefall trailer shows Blackwater Anomaly, teases open beta story reveal

Red 5 Studios have pulled a special trick here: creating two different Firefall trailers and rolling them into one. There's the trailer that you hear, full of dramatic music, sombre narration, and the line, "it's a one-way ticket". Then there's the trailer that you see, which consists largely of cartoon people flying around with jetpacks, shooting things and causing explosions. It's a strangely striking combination.

It's teasing Blackwater Anomaly, the free-to-play MMO's new instance that's planned for release with the July 9th open beta. According to Red 5, it'll be the game's first story-based episode - kicking off their planned "world-story".

Pop over to the official site if you'd like to register ahead of next week's beta launch.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
