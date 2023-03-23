Finally, a full RTX 4080 gaming PC for less than an equivalent DIY rig

(opens in new tab) ABS Eurus Aqua | Intel Core i7 13700F | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 2TB PCIe SSD | $2,559.99 $2,299.99 at Newegg (save $260) (opens in new tab)

This is hands-down the best deal we've found for an RTX 4080 gaming PC. There's no compromise here, no last-gen CPU to cut the build price, no half measures storage option, no this is a whole lot of PC for the money. That RTX 4080 is the big one—on its own not our favorite GPU because of its price, but as part of a prebuilt machine there's no arguing with its gaming power.

We're seeing genuinely next-gen gaming PCs actually getting tangible discounts right now, and this RTX 4080 with $260 knocked off the standard price is looking like a great gaming PC deal today. It's a good-looking, super-powerful rig that's $2,300 at Newegg (opens in new tab) right now.

Of course the Nvidia RTX 4080 (opens in new tab) card—represented here by a Gigabyte Eagle OC version—is the main draw of this machine. While we may not have been bowled over by the value prospect of Nvidia's second-tier Ada GPU as a drop-in upgrade for the DIY market, when it's presented inside a prebuilt machine it's a far more tantalising prospect.

That's because its $1,200 sticker price is tough to swallow on its own. But when that makes up more than half the price of a full PC, and one that doesn't stint on the rest of its component choices either, well, consider our interest piqued.

Unlike a lot of the 'affordable' RTX 4080 builds you'll find this ABS Eurus Aqua machine isn't relying on a last-gen CPU platform to save cash, or offer some paltry SSD storage. Its using the latest Intel Raptor Lake processor generation, with a Core i7 13700F as the CPU, an MSI Z690-A motherboard, and 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory. Backing that up is a 2TB NVMe SSD.

It all looks great, too, built into a white and black Thermaltake chassis, with RGB fans all over the shop.

My one concern is maybe that top-down air-cooler atop the Core i7 CPU. Raptor Lake chips can get a bit toasty under heavy loads, and the heatsink there doesn't look the chonkiest.

The chassis has ample space for the best AIO liquid cooler (opens in new tab) or a good CPU air cooler (opens in new tab), and that's a pretty straightforward upgrade down the line if you find it getting too hot in there.

I've totted up the components inside this build and I've come to a figure that's less than $20 shy of the $2,300 that Newegg is charging for this fully built, configured, and warrantied gaming PC. And that's without factoring in the Windows 11 license. So, basically, you're definitely coming out on top.