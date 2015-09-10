Final Fantasy V is coming to Steam later this month

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy V, the JPRG that first came out way back in 1992, is coming to Steam. In fact, it will arrive in just a hair under two weeks.

The PC version of Final Fantasy V will feature characters and graphics "recreated" by character designer Kazuko Shibuya, updated controls and an optimized "active-time battle system," plus new content including an optional boss named Enuo created by designer Tetsuya Nomura and The Sealed Temple, a dungeon that originally appeared in the 2006 version of Final Fantasy 5 for the Game Boy Advance. Naturally, there will also be Steam trading cards and achievements to collect as well.

Final Fantasy V is the latest in what I think we could call an irregular schedule of Final Fantasy games that's included announcements or launches of PC versions of III, IV, VII, VIII, Type-0 HD, XIII, XIII-2, and Lightning Returns. Slowly but surely, we're getting there.

The system requirements, unsurprisingly, are extremely lightweight: Windows Vista 32-bit, a 2.4 GHz Pentium 4 CPU, 2GB RAM, and DirectX 10. Final Fantasy V will go live on Steam on September 24, but is available for pre-purchase now at ten percent off its regular $16/£11 price.