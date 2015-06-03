Square Enix says Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII is still coming to PC

It's been awhile since Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII would be released for the PC. But while XIII and XIII-2 are now on Steam, and have been since last year, Lightning Returns is nowhere to be seen. Fear not! Though there's still no release date, Square Enix says there's nothing to worry about either.

"A lot of people have been asking about Lightning Returns on PC & while we can't confirm a release date, don't worry, it is still coming," the official Final Fantasy Twitter account tweeted earlier today.

That's the whole of it, and no, it's not much to go on, but confirmation that development is continuing is a lot better than being left hanging. If we're lucky, the extended wait means Square Enix is putting some extra effort into making the game better than its predecessors; our October review declared that the PC version of Final Fantasy XIII was "a big letdown," and the XIII-2 follow-up didn't fare much better.