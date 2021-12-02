Popular

Here's when Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker unlocks

Find out when Endwalker is out in your timezone.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker unlock
If you want to know the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker unlock time—and let's face it, who doesn't?—rest assured, you're in the right place. With the Early Access release less than 24 hours away, you should ensure you're fully prepared with your schedule cleared and the appropriate snacks on hand.

Endwalker introduces two new jobs, the Sage and the Reaper, as well as male Viera as a playable race. The long-awaited expansion was initially meant to launch at the end of November, but the release date was pushed back to allow time for further improvements and stability checks. And now it's nearly—finally—arrived, here are the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker release times. 

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker release times 

Endwalker is officially set for release on December 7, though if you've preordered the new expansion, you'll be eligible for Early Access, which starts on December 3. Naturally, you'll need an active subscription, but you'll also need to have registered your pre-order bonus code. You can find more details on the official FAQ.

Here is a list of release times expected across different regions on December 3:

  • Los Angeles: 1 am PT
  • New York: 4 am ET
  • London: 9 am GMT
  • Paris: 10 am CET
The above times are subject to change, but I'll keep this guide updated with any new info. In the meantime, if you want a refresher on what you can expect from Final Fantasy 14's upcoming expansion, here's everything we know about Endwalker.

Sarah James

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.
