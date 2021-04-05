Faraday Protocol is a first-person puzzle game set on an alien space station

I'm not sure I've ever played as an alien archeologist before, but that's your job in Faraday Protocol, a first-person puzzler that strands you on a weird alien space station called OPIS.

All you have are your wits, and a ray gun that can "absorb and redistribute energy". According to the announcement "You can activate and deactivate power lines and devices with orange energy—or bridge and re-route them using the blue energy." You can see some examples of how that works in the trailer above. It largely seems to let you create glowing blue links between puzzle pieces to power up switches.

I'm in for the spooky minimalist Egyptian architecture. And the announcement promises that we'll get to explore Art Deco "Ziqqurats". They seem to be full of tactile sculptures and—even better—jump pads.

The game is being developed by a five-dev team called Red Koi Games. Faraday Protocol is due out sometime in 2021. In the meantime here are a few screenshots from the dark corridors of OPIS.

