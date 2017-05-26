Far Cry 5 will support two-player co-op across the full campaign

A listing for Far Cry 5 that's popped up on Steam has revealed that it will support two-player co-op action against cult leader Joseph Seed and his siblings, the Heralds. And unlike Far Cry 4, where co-operative play was limited to side quests, Ubisoft said the two-player action in Montana will be available across the entire campaign.

Some of what's in the listing we already know, such as the ability to recruit Guns (people) and Fangs (animals) to your cause, and it also confirms that along with tractors (which you better be able to play chicken with), the vehicles in the game will include "iconic muscle cars, ATV's, planes and a lot more." And while the promise of "a world that hits back" doesn't necessarily mean anything, it is intriguing, if only because the bad guys in previous Far Cry games have been oddly happy to let me run roughshod over them without really trying to do anything about it. "Wreak havoc on the cult and its members," it says, "but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers."

The listing also indicates that Far Cry 5 will be available in three different editions: Your basic dude-shooting version, which will sell for $60/£45/€60; the Deluxe Edition, which comes with the Big Game Hunter pack, the Ace Pilot pack, the Explosive pack, the Chaos pack, and the AR-C assault rifle and .44 Magnum pistol with unique skins, for $70/£55/€70; and the gold edition, with all of the above plus the season pass, which carries a $90/£75/€90 price tag.

The contents of the season pass aren't specified, but it will include "additional stories, content, and gear." The preorder bonus for all of them is the Doomsday Prepper Pack, with a "prepper outfit, gun and vehicle skins plus additional consumables."

Far Cry 5 is scheduled for release on February 27, 2018. We've got a first look at what's coming here.