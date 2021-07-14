Fall Guys announced its next season with a jigsaw puzzle

Fall Guys fans have puzzled out the bean-stumbling battle royale's next season, after Mediatonic teased the theme by way of a jpeg jigsaw.

Yesterday, the Fall Guys Twitter account gave fans a rather cryptic hint at Season 5's theme by letting them download a folder of 1,200 square images that, when pieced together, would assemble next season's key art.

Here it is...BIG JIGSAWUS Solve the jigsaw to reveal the theme for Season 5!Use #BigJigsawus to work together!Grab the pieces here:https://t.co/XHlOisY8eJ pic.twitter.com/unZEJ2P8yfJuly 13, 2021 See more

Naturally, it only took an hour and 12 minutes for players to puzzle together the picture, with the official Fall Guys account confirming Season 5 would be Jungle Adventure. The art reveals a brief peek at new skins including pirates, colonial explorers, golden kings and oddball animals, though we expect the new season will also include a handful of new stages to stumble through.

This apparently isn't the first time Fall Guys has teased a new season via jigsaw puzzle. But it does appear the community cracked this one in record time, with Season 4's taking the official Discord server 10 hours to solve.

Fall Guys Season 5 is set to begin when Season 4 wraps up on July 20.