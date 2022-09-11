Explore an alien archipelago, design, and automate a big base in Nova Lands

Audio player loading…

Nova Lands is an upcoming survival, exploration, and crafting game that looks like something between Satisfactory and Forager. It sticks you on an alien planet and has you explore ever-further along an archipelago while discovering new buildings, materials, and resources.

It's a promising-looking game, and one that looks to have that automation twist while delivering somewhat lower-key, more charming gameplay. The automation is about telling little logistics bots how to maintain your production chains, rather than setting up complex systems of belts, mergers, and inserters.

The description says that your island will be one of many, and that there are other denizens to meet—so you might get to scratch that Terraria or Core Keeper village-building itch in addition to your base-building one.

Nova Lands also has combat, allowing you to use your blaster to twin-stick shoot your way around the islands and defeat bosses. That sounds cool, but it sounds especially cool because the devs also promise that you can "go the full pacifist route and remain a kind guest to this planet - even when boss creatures are concerned. Be prepared to offer valuables to make peace with them, however."

Developer Behemutt is a two-person shop based in Brazil. Their previous, and first, game was Mana Spark. You can check out an old demo of Nova Lands, from when the game was called Nova Islands, on itch.io. The full game will be published by HypeTrain Digital.

You can find Nova Lands on Epic Games (opens in new tab), Humble (opens in new tab), and Steam. (opens in new tab) A prologue chapter called Nova Lands: Emilia's Mission will release on October 17th, and that already has both Epic Games (opens in new tab) and Steam (opens in new tab) pages.

Anyway! Nova Lands seems pretty cute. I will leave you with this critter, whatever it is, as an example.