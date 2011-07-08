Exclusive: Limbo (finally) coming to PC

Our wildest dreams have come true—or is it our nightmares? Indie mega-hit Limbo is finally making its way to the PC, set for an August 2nd release date on Steam. If you missed the console version's fanfare, Playdead's surreal, eerie puzzle game has no dialog to speak of, and a creepy shadow aesthetic that seems harmless enough, but will end up unsettling you to your core by the time you finish the game. Put it this way: if you're a fan of thought-provoking indie puzzle-sidescrollers like Braid, picking this up when it's released on Steam is a no-brainer.