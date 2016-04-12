Everybody's Gone to the Rapture goes to the PC on Thursday

A PC release of Everybody's Gone to the Rapture was finally confirmed a couple weeks ago, a nice bit of news that was lacking the rather important detail of a release date. Today, developer The Chinese Room got around to revealing that bit of info, and as it turns out, it's very close—very close indeed.

“We shared quite a lot of info last week in this post about some of the features that you can expect in the PC version, but the Steam store page is now up, and you can pre-purchase the game to play it on Thursday 14th April,” the studio wrote on its blog.

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture was originally released last summer as a PS4 exclusive, but The Chinese Room Creative Director Dan Pinchbeck told us in a recent chat that he was “absolutely chuffed to bits” that a PC version is on the way.

“We always wanted to get it onto PC as it's kind of our home turf and we've got a lot of really passionate, supportive fans on PC. We kept making sure all the way through development that Sony knew that we could do it, and that we really wanted to do it,” he said. “Around the time Rapture came out on PS4 there must have been an internal discussion at their end, as suddenly it became a possibility, so we jumped at the chance.”

Don't worry about the short window before launch causing you to miss a discount. The $20/£16 pre-purchase price for Everybody's Gone to the Rapture on Steam is also its regular price.