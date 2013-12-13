Euro Truck Simulator 2's multiplayer mod releases early video of convoy action

Okay, an apology. I used the word "action" in the headline, which may be a little misleading. This is an upcoming multiplayer mod for Euro Truck Simulator 2, after all. At no point does anything explode. Foreign drug dealers don't speed past in convertibles, shooting up the side of each cab with AK47s. We don't even see a heroic figure in a leather jacket jumping between each truck. Instead, a few friends take to the virtual roads of Europe, sharing the perverse sense of belonging that comes with being in a convoy. And sticking to the speed limit.

It's still early in the mod's development, but the eventual plan sounds extremely exciting. Again, exciting is a relative term.

"ETS2MP is an upcoming mod for the game Euro Truck Simulator allowing you to participate in convoys with people from all over the world on our Global Servers! Make new friends as you venture around Europe ensuring that you stick to the time limits or your company might get a fine! Trucking could never be more real with the use of a CB Radio to communicate with the others around you, however don't forget mistakes can cost you! Also within ETS2MP's global servers there will be extra custom maps available for you to drive too such as the 'Meeting Point' created especially for special events."

You can track the mod's progress over at ModDB , or at the ETS2MP site .

And if all that failed to get you in the mood, maybe this will help.