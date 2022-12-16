Epic is giving away a free game every day in its annual Holiday Sale

Audio player loading…

The Epic Games Store has kicked off its annual holiday sale (opens in new tab), and that's good for two reasons: One, lots of discounted games, and two, lots of free games—15 of them, in fact.

Epic's holiday sale features discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of games, as well as the traditional Epic coupon (opens in new tab), which takes an additional 25% off purchases, individual or combined, of $14.99 (or your local equivalent) or more. As usual, this is an auto-replenishing coupon: Everybody gets one to start, and each time you use it in an eligible transaction, you'll be given another one, just like Tom Hanks' magic coin in that terrible D&D movie (opens in new tab) from 1982.

With all due respect to Epic's price-cutting efforts, the daily free games are the big hook here. Today's giveaway game is Horizon Chase Turbo (opens in new tab), "a tribute to classic arcade racers" that forgoes realism for simple speed and nostalgia. It's free for the taking until 11 am on December 17, when another game will take its place.

So, what's good in the sale? A few thoughts:

Remember that those are pre-coupon prices, so you'll end up dropping less than the listed prices when all is said and done. Even so, be sure to shop around before you click the button to ensure you're getting the best possible price: GOG has its own winter sale (opens in new tab) rolling right now (complete with free games) and the big boy on the block—the Steam Winter Sale—is coming next week.

Epic's 2022 holiday sale runs until January 5, but the daily game giveaways only go until December 30, so get 'em while you can. To keep up with all of Epic's freebies, past and present, be sure to keep your eyes on our running total of what's free on the Epic Games Store right now (opens in new tab).