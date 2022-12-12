GOG is giving away a free game to start its big Winter Sale

Audio player loading…

Winter is here and you know what that means: Cold, snow, 5 pm darkness, and the subtle but unmistakable funk of wet, sweaty boots piled in the front hall. But it's also the time of year-end sales, and the GOG Winter Sale (opens in new tab) is kicking things off with a giveaway of the mousey RPG Ghost of a Tale (opens in new tab).

Ghost of a Tale follows the story of Tilo, a medieval mouse exploring the secrets and dangers of Dwindling Heights Keep. Tilo isn't much of a fighter—he's literally a mouse—and so he relies on stealth and speed to get around instead. It suffered from a number of technical issues at launch but post-launch updates promised to make the game "what it should have been (opens in new tab)" from the start, and it holds a 4.6/5 overall rating on GOG and a solid 75 aggregate score on Metacritic (opens in new tab).

Also, it's free. Literally, just go to GOG.com, click the "add to library" button, and you're done.

You don't necessarily have to be done, though, because if you feel like spending some money, this is, as I mentioned, a sale. And so, as I like to do when these things happen, allow me to recommend a few games that I have either previous enjoyed or might be inclined to throw some cash at:

There are also "Deals of the Day," which are basically flash sales that run for 48 hours. The first three daily deals are Chernobylte (opens in new tab), the GOG Strategy Bundle (opens in new tab), and the GOG Kinky Bundle (opens in new tab). Hey, we all have interests.

As always, you'll probably want to shop around a bit before you commit: Frankly, I don't think you're going to do much better than, say, FEAR Platinum (opens in new tab) for a buck-fifty, but this is the season of seasonal sales and so you'll probably want to take a minute to ensure you're getting the best deal.

GOG's Winter Sale is live now and runs until January 2. The Ghost of a Tale giveaway is on a much shorter timeline—it ends at 9 am ET on December 15—but there will be five more freebies to follow, "plus additional free goodies collections."