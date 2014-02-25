Elite: Dangerous with the Oculus Rift - video impressions

We've managed to sneak into the £200 Elite: Dangerous alpha, which supports flight sticks and the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, both of which we have in our office. We took it in turns to stick our heads into the virtual reality cockpit, ooh-ing and ah-ing and occasionally swearing as we collided with a space rock and span off into the void. Andy has played it the most out of all of us. You wouldn't believe the things he's seen. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. C-beams glittering at the Tanhauser Ga-LOOK OUT ANDY A SPACE ROCK.

Here is a video of Andy giving his thoughts on Elite Dangerous and how well it works in virtual reality. Warning: the video contains lasers, dramatic music, and dangerous levels of cool space biz.