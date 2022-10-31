Electronic Arts is making 'at least' three Marvel games

Audio player loading…

Electronic Arts has signed a deal with Marvel to make "at least three new action adventure games," each of which will tell its own original story set in the Marvel universe.

The first project being developed as part of the deal is the Iron Man (opens in new tab) game in the works at EA Motive that was announced in September. Headed up by Marvel's Avengers and Guardian of the Galaxy producer Olivier Proulx, the game will be a third-person, singleplayer action-adventure game telling an original story "that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark." The Iron Man game was in pre-production at the time of the announcement, and no release date has been announced.

"We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans," EA chief operating officer Laura Miele said. "We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players' reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this superhero is known for."

Unlike EA's Star Wars license (opens in new tab), the Marvel deal is not exclusive: Former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig is currently working on a Marvel game featuring Captain America and Black Panther (opens in new tab) at Skydance New Media, for instance. It also suggests that the dissolution of EA's exclusive rights to Star Wars did not come with any lasting hard feelings—Marvel's parent company is Star Wars owner Disney.

Electronic Arts is set to share its fiscal year 2023 second quarter results tomorrow, November 1, so we may hear more about the deal—and, hopefully, the other games involved—then. We'll keep you posted.