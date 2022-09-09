Amy Hennig's upcoming Marvel game will feature Captain America and Black Panther in World War 2

Audio player loading…

Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media announced in October 2021 that it was working on a new Marvel game (opens in new tab), and during today's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase we finally got our first look at it—sadly, a very limited look.

We don't even get a title out of the teaser, just a glimpse at the heroes and setting: Captain America and Black Panther, who will apparently butt heads with Hydra during World War 2. Based on the promo art, we could be throwing down with Marvel's perennial bad guys in Paris, and perhaps even Wakanda.

Skydance New Media described the game in very slightly more detail as a "narrative-driven, ensemble adventure game" set during the Second World War, featuring four playable characters who will appear at different points in the story: "A young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, T;Challa's grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network."

"We’re so grateful for all the enthusiasm and support we’ve received from fans, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil a first glimpse of the game during this year’s D23 Expo," Hennig said. "Marvel has been an incredible partner throughout the creative process as we develop an original story and build an exciting new team of characters. We hope fans are intrigued by this sneak peek, and we’re excited to share more down the road."

The game description notes that Hennig, who joined Skydance Interactive in 2019 (opens in new tab), heads up the studio, but it doesn't mention her specific role in the creation of this game. She's best known for heading up the development of the Uncharted series prior to parting ways with Naughty Dog and joining Electronic Arts (opens in new tab) in 2014, and she'll presumably take on a similar role for this Marvel project. But it's not the only iron she has in the fire: Earlier this year Hennig announced that she's also working on a new Star Wars game (opens in new tab), which—much like this Marvel project—will be "a narrative-driven, action-adventure game featuring an original story in the Star Wars galaxy."