Electronic Arts and Major League Soccer announce eMLS competitive league for FIFA 18

Electronic Arts has signed a deal with Major League Soccer to launch the eMLS Cup, a competitive esports tournament with representatives of 19 real-world teams vying for a shot at the FIFA 18 World Championship title.

"We’re honored to partner with MLS within the EA Sports FIFA 18 Global Series as we continue to help grow competitive gaming and soccer in North America,” EA's Competitive Gaming Division general manager Todd Sitrin said. "We engage millions of soccer fans daily through FIFA and attract many more who view our competitions around the world. With the eMLS we accelerate our growth as players compete on the road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018."

The teams taking part are:

Chicago Fire

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew SC

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

LA Galaxy

Minnesota United FC

Montreal Impact

New England Revolution

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Orlando City SC

Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers

San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders FC

Sporting Kansas City

Toronto FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Each team will "pursue its own process to select a player" to represent it in the eMLS Cup tournament. The winner will be given a spot in the FIFA 18 Global Series playoffs, which will lead into the FIFA eWorld Cup in August. Details about the tournament structure and other relevant information will be revealed closer to kickoff at PAX East in April.

Players who wish to take part must be at least 16 years of age and registered at futchampions.com, and if you're interested then it probably wouldn't hurt to check out the full Global Series rules at easports.com.