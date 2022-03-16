Elden Ring: Where to find the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War

Looking to find Hoarfrost Stomp in Elden Ring? This particular Ash of War is proving difficult to find, but it's well worth the hunt. It's a Cold Ash of War which typically deals frost buildup, adds D tier intelligence scaling and gives you -1 Strength and Dexterity. Hoarfrost Stomp can be applied to all weapon types and has an AOE attack, so let's see how to get it.

Where to find Hoarfrost Stomp in Elden Ring

To get your hands on Hoarfrost Stomp, you'll need to first find one of Elden Ring's invisible enemies : it's dropped by an invisible Teardrop Scarab when defeated. You can find it in or near the pond in the southeast of Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes. To spot them, look for glowing footprints and attack as they move towards you.

Now, it's important to note that you can't put Hoarfrost Stomp on Remembrance weapons or those from dedicated boss drops, but you can use it on any other melee weapon. It pairs well with Blood Loss as it increases damage taken by 20 percent and is only 10 FP per cast. As I mentioned earlier, it also increases Intelligence scaling while decreasing all other scaling types, so it's a good passive effect to have.

If you're looking to respec your character, you can check out our best Elden Ring builds and Ashes of War guides to create a deadly Tarnished.