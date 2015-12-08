Eight PC accessories and pieces of hardware we love

Is it possible for love to grow between a man and a processor? Can a compact bundle of circuitry ever learn to love? In the end, it doesn’t matter if the love that flows between us is a two way street or unrequited; I’ve never owned a piece of PC hardware that delivered as reliably, so well for so long, as the i5 2500K. Intel’s mid-range Sandy Bridge processor wasn’t its first quad core chip, but this second generation of the “Core” series represented the best price/performance bump in modern PC history. The i5 2500K launched at $215, and offered serious architectural improvements over the previous generation Nehalem chips. And good god, could it overclock.

When I first got my i5-2500K, I overclocked it from 3.3GHz to 4.4GHz, using the ol’ reliable Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO to keep it cool. And it’s stayed like that for nearly five years. My computer slowed down a bit over the years, became cluttered with data cruff, but the CPU never wavered. It was always stable and still delivered fantastic performance in modern games when paired with a newer GPU. And for five years now, PC enthusiasts have greeted each new Intel update with the same refrain: “Is it worth upgrading from the i5-2500K? … Nah. I’ll wait till next year.”

Each processor generation has been better, and with Skylake there are some real chipset reasons to upgrade like faster storage performance. But if you’re waiting for an upgrade to offer the same holy-shit-game-changing increase in performance as Sandy Bridge, you may be waiting for a long, long time.

— Wes Fenlon