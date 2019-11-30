Early Cyber Monday 2019 headset deal: Grab the HyperX Cloud Flight for just $80

Where to find Cyber Monday deals
There were already plenty of great headset deals this Black Friday, but as we stare balefully at the horizon awaiting the arrival of Cyber Monday, new offerings are starting to pop up. Like this: The HyperX Cloud Flight gaming headset is now $79.99, a drop of $60 from the original MSRP, and $40 below the previous price.
This high-end headset from HyperX offers an adjustable steel headband, 90-degree rotating ear cups with LED effects, and a detachable microphone with noise cancelling.
It uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection (using a USB adapter) for connectivity, so it should work flawlessly up to 20 meters from your PC, console, or other device. Battery life is also a high point, as HyperX estimates you'll get up to 30 hours of operating time at 50% volume.
HyperX Cloud Flight Headset | $79.99 (save $40)
This high-end headset offers wireless connectivity, a detachable microphone, and even LED lights. No PC accessory is complete without lights, as we all know.View Deal
