EA asks leakers to please knock it off with the Jedi: Survivor spoilers

It looks like someone has gotten their hands on an early-release version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and, in the age-old tradition of the internet, immediately started posting a bunch of spoilers everywhere. Screenshots and plot details about the game have started to crop up online in the past few days, ahead of its release date this Friday, April 28, and now EA has taken to Twitter to politely ask that people please keep leaked materials to themselves.

"No spoilers!" tweeted EA, asking "that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers" that you've spotted online (or played yourselves, you brigands). "Remember, BD is watching!"

Don't worry, I won't spoil anything here. The leaks I have seen pertain mostly to gameplay mechanics and the broad outline of the plot, but there are a couple of key moments spoiled that I imagine won't pack quite the same punch now that I already know about them.

I suspect some people won't take EA's request to heart, so if you're the spoiler-sensitive type, you might want to keep away from Star Wars-related subreddits and Twitter accounts—or at least the replies to those accounts—until you've had a chance to get your hands on the game.

It's understandable that EA would threaten leakers with the tyrannical, mechanical eye of BD-1 for putting that stuff out there, but I can't help but think there's a irony in the company allowing certain streamers to show off the game a day ahead of release at the same time, even if the latter will have agreed not to stream certain parts of the game. For some players, even the first hour or so of the game will be an unbearable spoiler.

Staff at EA and Respawn have echoed the sentiments in EA's tweet. In posts spotted by Eurogamer (opens in new tab), Respawn senior writer Pete Stewart and EA comms director Andy McNamara have both asked people not to spoil the game.

"We all worked very hard to create something that hopefully surprises and delights you all," wrote Stewart (opens in new tab), adding that "a lot of people will be upset to see spoilers before they get to play, and for us it's REALLY disheartening to see as well". McNamara (opens in new tab), meanwhile, asked simply that players "Please be respectful of the experience for others". Seems like a fair request to me.

