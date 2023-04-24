Here's when you can preload Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preload time is finally almost here. We rejoin Cal Kestis five years after the events of Fallen Order, and his many lightsaber stances seem like as good a reason as any to play, though the story might be pretty good too. If you played the first game, the expanded combat options, Cal's improved platforming, and a broader range of foes this time around make the sequel's upcoming release seem very promising.

If you're still on the fence, Morgan states that it's a bigger sequel than you're expecting (opens in new tab) in his hands-on preview impressions—in more ways than one, apparently, as the game is an eye-watering 120 GB download. If you want to be ready to go as soon as the game launches, you should take advantage of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preload times.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preload times

You can start preloading Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on April 25, 2023, ahead of the release on Friday, provided you've preordered the game. As mentioned above, it's a pretty hefty download, so unless your internet is as fast as light speed, you'll want to get this downloaded before the release later this week.

Here are the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preload times:

Los Angeles: 8 am PST

8 am PST New York: 11am EST

11am EST London: 4 pm BST

4 pm BST Paris: 5 pm CEST