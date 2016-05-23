E3 will be joined by free satellite show E3 Live

E3 2016 will be joined for the first time by E3 Live, a free side-show open to the public. If you happen to be in LA June 14-16, you can register here to get your hands on new reveals, play with snazzy gadgets and meet various games industry bigwigs.

Standard convention fare, by the sound of it. E3 is nominally a trade show, but perhaps the organisers have been spooked by the likes of EA launching competing conventions that promise to get players involved.

The tickets are first-come, first-served and have some interesting terms attached: "The attendee grants ESA, E3 LIVE Show Management, exhibitors and media the right, permission and license to publish, reproduce, distribute, and or otherwise use his/her name, voice, image and likeness, and any still or moving photographic image or recording thereof."

Try not to become an accidental superstar during your visit, ok?