E3 2011 blooper reel shows biggest fails of the show

As PC gamers, we had a great time watching this year's E3, but while we were watching new Battlefield 3 footage and the FarCry 3 announcement console gamers were busy watching awkward performers waggle their limbs at motion sensing cameras. CVG have a video guide to E3 2011's most cringe-worthy moments, which unsurprisingly, heavily feature Microsoft's Kinect. Watch it and perhaps allow yourself to feel sorry for/laugh at Xbox 360 players. You can check out our compilation of E3 2011's best bits here. What's your favourite fail of E3 2011?

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
