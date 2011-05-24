Duke Nukem Forever has gone gold, hats eaten in their thousands

Can it be true? It must be true. We've had word from Gearbox that Duke Nukem Forever is finally, genuinely finished. “Today marks an amazing day in the annals of gaming lore," says Christoph Hartmann the day where the legend of Duke Nukem Forever is finally complete and it takes that final step towards becoming a reality.” Going gold means that all the development on the game is complete. All that remains now is for the game to be mass produced and shipped to retailers for its release on June 14 in the US, and June 10 everywhere else.