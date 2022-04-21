Drop audiophile headphones and gaming headsets are up to 25% off

Gaming headsets are just getting better and better. We recently crowned a new king of wireless with the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless for its wicked sound and frankly unsettling battery life. But it's not just gaming brands that are in on the PC headset action. Right now you can get up to 25% off the audiophile range of headsets at Drop, which is perfect if you're after a new gaming headset, or a serious audiophile level pair of cans.

Drop has a pretty extensive range of audio devices in store and quite a few are on sale. They range from in-ear monitors like the Massdrop X Noble Luxe that are currently marked down from $99 to $49 USD, to Headphone amps, and even desk hangers.

But the focus of this audiophile sale is of course the headsets, in all sorts of designs. There's cheaper gaming options like the HifiMan collab effort the HE-X4 planar magnetic headphones or the Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X which are both currently $99 marked down from $129. Though the company says it offers free shipping for over $100 orders so it's probably worth putting something else small in that cart.

For a little extra you can get the upgraded Sennheiser PC38X and get the added comfort and better drivers. This one would set you back $139, giving a 18% discount over the usual price at $169. The Epos PC38X are also going for the same price, and are said to excel at location accuracy in games.

DROP + SENNHEISER PC38X | GAMING HEADSET | Other headsets also on sale| $169 $‌139 USD at Drop.com (save 18%)

There are tonnes of headsets on discount in the Drop audiophile sale, including gaming ones like this Sennheiser. Best to have a peak through the whole range before making your decisions.

There's plenty more in the range at higher price points, and it even goes all the way up to things like the Drop + Mr Speakers Ether. These are some intense cans usually priced at $900. With the current sale they're down to $749 so you could theoretically use those savings to grab one of the PC38X models as well.

Having not tried any of these headsets it's hard to give a personal seal of approval. However, I have used Epos and Sennheiser branded gaming headsets in the past and have always rated them fairly highly, so they're a fairly safe bet.

Drop has a good reputation and advertises itself as a high quality brand marketing to audiophiles, so should have good neutral sound for all sorts of activities. With the current discounts, plus $10 off for signing up to the newsletter it's not a bad time to find out. But if you're after something we can definitely give the thumbs up to, check out our favourite PC gaming headsets.