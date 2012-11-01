Dreamfall Chapters announced, a follow up to The Longest Journey and Dreamfall

Marvellous news for fans of Ragnar Tørnquist's Longest Journey series: there will be more of it! Ragnar teased the announcement on Twitter and it's been officially announced in a press release on the Funcom site . It sounds like it'll remain true to the original games. "#Dreamfall Chapters won't be an online game," Tørnquist tweets . "It's going to be a single-player PC/Mac adventure game through and through."

With the Secret World out, Tørnquist has stepped into an advisory role as "creative director," which now gives him the chance to follow up from Dreamfall, released in 2006. It's taken a bit of rights wrangling to get the project greenlit. Funcom have agreed to license the Longest Journey IP to Tonrquist's new studio, Red Thread Games, in return for a share of the eventual profits. Red Thread have to fund production themselves, but have apparently already received a sum from the Norwegian Film Institute to support pre-production.

“I'm very excited to finally have the opportunity to continue the 'The Longest Journey' saga,” Tørnquist says in the press release. “Ever since we ended 'Dreamfall' on a nail-biting cliffhanger, players have been rightfully demanding a sequel, and my deal with Funcom will finally make that possible. I'm extremely grateful to Funcom for this unique and exciting opportunity, and I can't wait to dive back into the universe I helped create more than a decade ago, and continue the story players have been waiting for these past six years."

Funcom say that "Red Thread Games will release more details about 'Dreamfall Chapters' in the coming months."