EA have announced Dragon Age 2, and now, we're proud to reveal that Dragon Age 2 is PC Gamer UK's next cover-game.

Last month, we sent a writer to Bioware's headquarters in Edmonton to meet the developers, see what they're planning for the game, and even to play an early version of what they've created. We've got a massive eight page feature in our next issue, covering everything we know. We can't wait to tell you everything we know.

This is the cover of the magazine that UK subscribers will be getting once they're mailed on the 26th July. It's pretty sexy. You can be part of the group that finds out about Dragon Age 2 first.