Doom's campaign won't have co-op support

Despite drop-in drop-out co-op becoming more common, such as in recent games like Far Cry 4 and Assassin's Creed Unity, the upcoming Doom won't allow friends to join for a cooperative experience in the campaign mode. The lack of campaign co-op was confirmed when I spoke with Marty Stratton, Doom's Executive Producer, at QuakeCon on Saturday. But that's not quite the end of the story.

For co-op experiences, players will have to stick to maps created in SnapMap, Doom's modding utility.

Speaking of both SnapMap and campaigns, I also asked Stratton if SnapMap could be used to create custom single-player campaigns. "Yes," he said. Then added: "In a sense. You create a level experience, and then to create a campaign-type thing you would link those [levels] together in, like, a playlist."

"You wouldn't necessarily carry weapons from one level to the next," said Stratton. "The author could set it up knowing you have this set of weapons as you go into this next component. It's little bit more like a playlist."

While that doesn't really sound like a true campaign experience as much as it does a group of individual maps played in a certain order, Stratton indicated that it may change in the time before the game's release. "This is probably something we'll think about for future iterations."