Doom update 6.66 unlocks all multiplayer DLC and overhauls player progression

It was bound to happen eventually: Bethesda's demon-destroying FPS Doom has been updated to version 6.66. And it's not just a cleverly-numbered (although not especially original) revision. The update unlocks all multiplayer DLC content for all players, including maps, weapons, demons, and equipment, and also overhauls the multiplayer progression system.

Previously, guns, equipment, and customization options unlocked randomly, but under the new system everything will be tied to specific level requirements and/or in-game challenges. That means players can now pursue specific items they crave by focusing on related challenges, rather than simply hammering on everything and hoping for the best. The new system will also see all veteran players reset to level 0, but that's apparently not a big deal, because "that's just your level."

"All veteran players will have the option to completely reset their unlock progression items and experience the new progression system fresh, OR retain all of their existing guns, equipment, demons and customization unlocks that they’ve acquired or purchased and then unlock the remaining items through the revised progression system," game director Marty Stratton explained. "Regardless of whether you keep your gear or choose to re-earn it, we’re giving all veteran players a special badge recognizing their previous experience in the game. For those elite few who have achieved the max Slayer level, we’ve designated a special Slayer badge for you."

Other changes include a new Runes System, which replaces the Hack Module System, a major update to the HUD, kill card revisions, and "numerous improvements throughout the menus and user interface, including completely revised post-match summaries as well as updates that better illustrate player status in lobbies, highlight the new progression options and status, and better outline weapon, equipment and demon characteristics."

For those of you who haven't yet sampled Doom's charms, Bethesda also has a free weekend on the way, starting at 1 pm ET on July 20. It will also be on sale during the free period for $15/£12. The full 6.66 update patch notes, and an FAQ about the changes, are here.