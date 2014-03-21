Doom: The Mercenaries mod drags Resident Evil to hell

Capcom took the original PC port of Resident Evil 4 and turned it into the much improved Ultimate HD Edition . Now, a modder has taken the Mercenaries mode from the same game and turned it into a kind of Un-Ultimate SD Edition. Doom: The Mercenaries is a Doom (and ZDoom ) mod that marries Resi 4's arcade arena mode with the early-'90s demonic shooter.

While some will no doubt balk at the thought of QTE's in Id's seminal FPS, it's a pretty impressive, er, 'overhaul'. The game's been given a new third person view, new animations and a completely new interface, all to support the Mercenaries game type.

You can download the now fully released Doom: The Mercenaries from the ZDoom forum . To play it, you'll need both ZDoom (or GZDoom), and either doom.wad or doom2.wad. If, for some reason, you don't have either, Steam can help .