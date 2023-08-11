Don't worry if you don't have a house big enough for LG's $30K 97-inch OLED TV—it's wireless so you can just stick it in the yard

LG has been showing off its gorgeous M3 OLED TV for a couple of years, calling it the "world's first wireless OLED TV" at events like CES without a hint of a release date or price. At the time, I felt it would not be cheap, and boy, was I right.

Big TV enthusiasts can finally order the 97-inch LG OLED M Signature Series for the heart-stopping price of $29,999.99. That's right, for roughly the cost of a preowned Honda Passport, you too can have a 97-inch 4K OLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate.

So, why's this thing so pricey? It's because the TV itself is entirely wireless (except for the power cord). It uses LG's proprietary Zero Connect technology, which is basically a box that takes off your device inputs like cable boxes, consoles, and PCs, then beams it to the TV wirelessly from up to 30 feet away.

Our biggest concern is latency when playing a game. Nothing on the product page indicates what sort of response time you get when playing videogames, though a rep did tell Tom's Guide it would be "much lower than 20ms," which might not be the best latency for action games or shooters. But imagine all those dreamy Baldur's Gate 3 companions taking up your entire living room wall.

If the M3 is too rich for your blood or you simply don't have 97 inches of wall space to spare, don't worry. LG is also selling an 83-inch and a 77-inch for $8,000 and $5,000, respectively (as the Evo M Series). Each has the same specs as the gargantuan 97-incher and includes the Zero Connect wireless tech.

As much as I like the look of this colossal OLED, there are probably better ways to spend $30,000. For me, it's a toss-up between a Star Wars Topps Moff Tarkin card signed by the late Peter Cushing or a Star Citizen spaceship-themed gaming room.