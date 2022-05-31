This man built a $30K gaming room modeled after a Star Citizen spaceship

Audio player loading…

Popular Thai YouTuber Bankii loves Star Citizen, and apparently had an ungodly amount of money sitting around. The result: He built a $30,000 game room (opens in new tab) based on his favorite ship in Star Citizen, the Crusader Hercules (opens in new tab).

Towards the five-minute mark in the video above you see the construction process for this elaborate room, and Bankii goes over the numerous revisions it took to achieve the space shuttle vibe. The process involved placing wood panels on a steel welded frame. It was first assembled at the architect's workshop before it was moved to Bankii's studio.

The spaceship room was built as an extension of Bankii's studio and is accessed with automatic sliding doors—like in Star Trek, or the grocery store. It really does look like you're boarding a spaceship from his office. All that's missing is the hiss and steam of decompression as you enter.

The 'cockpit' features three 65-inch TVs, as well as a curved display that acts as a dashboard for racing and flying games. Below the dashboard is a small HOTAS for flight games and a steering wheel for games like Forza. The PC running the show is a $6,000 custom rig with an RTX 3090.

Later in the video, you get a guided tour of the room, which has everything I'd expect from a 1 million baht (roughly $30,000) PC gaming room. You know, like a built-in kitchenette with space for a grill, air fryer, and electric kettle for making noodles.

Sorry: space noodles.

Want your own dope spaceship to play video games? Bankii broke down the costs:

Ship interior: $11,685

Automatic doors: $1,700

kitchenette and kitchenware: $1,400

3 x 65-inch TVs: $4,400

49-inch Samsung CJ890 curved display: $860

Flight controls/steering wheel: $1,900

LED lights: $860

PC: $6,650

Bankii plans to use the spaceship room to create more gaming content. At the end of the video, Bankii asks Elon Musk for a Telsa (for a collab, of course) and talks a bit about his success with passive income. We tend to take financial advice from popular YouTubers with a grain of salt, but maybe that's why our desks aren't outfitted with $860 worth of RGB lighting.