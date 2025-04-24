Immerse yourself fully in Oblivion Remastered with this 39-inch OLED Asus ultrawide gaming monitor, now at $750
Tamriel will never feel as good on anything else.
Asus PG39WCDM | 39-inch | 3440x1440 | 21:9 | 240 Hz | OLED | $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon (save $250)
This is the 39-inch version of the best ultrawide gaming monitor you can buy right now, so while its pixel density will be a lot lower, everything else will be just as good. That means the screen is super fast, super colorful, and super lovely to game on.
Unless you've been living on Mars these past few days, you won't have missed Bethesda's ninja-release of Oblivion Remastered, the Unreal Engine 5 overhaul of the 2006 classic. There's nothing wrong with playing the original, of course, but old games really don't like modern gaming setups, unless you mod the living daylights out of them. That's not the case with the remastered version, and best of all, it fully supports ultrawide gaming monitors (i.e. 21:9 aspect ratios or higher).
So, what better way to step once more into Tamriel and gaze upon its beauty than with this massive, glorious OLED gaming monitor, now $750 at Amazon? With its 39-inch 800R curved panel, it'll wrap around your head and fill your field of view with nothing but pure gaming glory. Of course, that won't be to everyone's taste, and such a tight curvature (800R is very curved) isn't ideal for productivity and content creation tasks—the relatively low pixel density isn't best suited to such tasks anyway.
But if you're after an ultrawide monitor that's just for gaming, then you'll absolutely love this one. As it's an OLED screen, you'll know it'll be as fast as you like, not just because of its 240 Hz refresh rate (boosted by FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible tech), but also thanks to its ridiculous pixel response time. It's actually faster than the 0.03 milliseconds stated in the specs, but Asus has to quote some figure!
As with all OLEDs, though, it's not super bright. Full screen is only 275 nits, with an SDR peak of 450 nits and an HDR peak of 1300 nits. In a darkened gaming den, it's fine, but if you're in a bright office, it can feel a little too dim. I use an OLED screen as my main display, though, and I've never felt that it's not bright enough.
If you're worried about OLED burn-in, then don't worry, as Asus has that covered via its Screen Care system. While it can't ever eradicate the problem entirely, it should ensure that the monitor lasts for many years before you get even a hint of burn-in.
When it comes to extra goodies, you get a USB Type-C port that supports 90 W of charging power, plus a full KVM switch, meaning you can drive two different PCs from one monitor, keyboard, and mouse setup. You also get one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen Type-A and two USB 2.0 sockets, an earphone jack and an SPDIF output.
There are cheaper monitors and there are bigger monitors, but for sheer gaming glory, it's hard to beat the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
