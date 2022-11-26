Don't wait up, I'm just buying this RTX 3080 gaming PC for $700 off for Cyber Monday

(opens in new tab) Skytech Blaze 3.0 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | Nvidia RTX 3080 | 16GB | 1TB NMVe | $2,399.99 $1,699.99 at Newegg (save $700) (opens in new tab)

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 is a very capable PC that's made into a noteworthy gaming rig by that Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. It's not the hottest graphics card that money can buy anymore, but it's still a top performer. The Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and $700 off the price ties it all together in a machine that will serve up solid 4K gaming, or absolutely scream at 1440p.

Building your own PC is great, but sometimes you just don't want to. The older I get, the more I can relate to that feeling.) If you'd rather just slam down some cash and have a ready-to-run rig shipped to your door, then allow me to recommend this Skytech Blaze 3.0 for $1,700 (opens in new tab) at Newegg—that's a chunky $700 off a high-performance gaming unit.

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 is built around two very impressive pieces of hardware: An AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU running at 3.8GHz, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (opens in new tab) GPU rocking 10GB of GDDR6X RAM. The RTX 3080 isn't the king of the hill anymore with the RTX 40-series now out, but it's still an extremely powerful GPU, while the Ryzen 7 5800X (opens in new tab) offers great gaming performance, on par with anything Intel brings to the table. The one issue we had with it is that in terms of price-for-power, it didn't quite match up with Intel's Core 17 10700K CPU—but that's really not an issue here.

On the RAM side of the coin, there's 16GB of DDR4-3200—not an overabundance but adequate, and easily upgradeable—while storage is handled by a 1TB NVMe SSD, also easily expanded upon with additional drives (these Cyber Monday SSD deals (opens in new tab) should see you right). It even comes with an AIO water cooler to keep the CPU running at a decent temp, which is appreciated for the price.

And because this is a gaming PC, it also boasts all the necessary illuminated accoutrements, including a Metallicgear Neo Air case and a trio of RGB dual ring fans to keep the air flowing. A "gaming keyboard and mouse" are also included with the package, but there's no indication about specifically what they are: Maybe it's a Corsair K100 (opens in new tab), or maybe it's whatever the hell this is (opens in new tab). In any event, they'll no doubt get you started but you might want to be prepared to spring for more personalized peripherals at some point down the road.

$1,699 isn't the cheapest gaming PC you're ever going to run across, but if you're shopping around for an RTX 3080 unit then "cheap" isn't going to be at the top of your priority list anyway. And for an all-in-one jump into 4K gaming (or 1440p, if you want to prioritize performance (opens in new tab) over all-out eye candy), the Blaze 3.0 is definitely a unit worth considering.