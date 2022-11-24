Maybe don't buy this wacky keyboard with pen and card holders for Black Friday

Two thoughts went through my mind when I first saw this keyboard, and they were "lol" swiftly followed by "lmao." This offering is from manufacturer Haooyun and is a wireless keyboard and mouse combo that raises more questions than it gives answers.
Take this from the description: "It can be waterproof." Well, can it or can't it? And where exactly are you planning to use this: the bath?
The keyboard is backlit for "an excellent visual experience in night operation," so Tom Clancy's Sam Fisher may be interested. Then we come to the jaw-dropper: You can only see it in the images because the description doesn't (or won't) mention it, but this is the first keyboard I've ever seen that includes a slot for your credit card, three pen holders, and a groove to stick your cell phone in.
This just seems bizarre, a Frankenstein's monster of a creation, put on Earth to make us wail in terror and run. And the worst part? "Mechanical feel," in other words, not mechanical at all.
Wireless Gaming keyboard and mouse | Wrist rest | "Special offer" $99
Fly, you fools!
Look, if you really must have a Black Friday gaming keyboard deal (opens in new tab) with rainbow backlights, there are far better options out there. I quite like Razer's latest keyboards, but I've also happily used Corsair's offerings in the past, and the current discount on the K60 is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals I've seen on keyboards so far this year.
Corsair K60 RGB Pro | Full-size | Cherry MX Low Profile mechanical switch (linear) | Per-key RGB lighting
This is a low profile mechnical keyboard with a whopping $75 off but, sadly, no pen holders. There isn't even anywhere to put your credit card. However, it does come with everything you'd expect from a high-end mechanical keyboard, and unlike other products we could name it probably won't crap out after two months.