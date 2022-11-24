Maybe don't buy this wacky keyboard with pen and card holders for Black Friday

Two thoughts went through my mind when I first saw this keyboard, and they were "lol" swiftly followed by "lmao." This offering is from manufacturer Haooyun and is a wireless keyboard and mouse combo that raises more questions than it gives answers.

Take this from the description: "It can be waterproof." Well, can it or can't it? And where exactly are you planning to use this: the bath?

The keyboard is backlit for "an excellent visual experience in night operation," so Tom Clancy's Sam Fisher may be interested. Then we come to the jaw-dropper: You can only see it in the images because the description doesn't (or won't) mention it, but this is the first keyboard I've ever seen that includes a slot for your credit card, three pen holders, and a groove to stick your cell phone in.

This just seems bizarre, a Frankenstein's monster of a creation, put on Earth to make us wail in terror and run. And the worst part? "Mechanical feel," in other words, not mechanical at all.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right here.

(opens in new tab) Wireless Gaming keyboard and mouse | Wrist rest | "Special offer" $99 (opens in new tab) Fly, you fools!

Look, if you really must have a Black Friday gaming keyboard deal (opens in new tab) with rainbow backlights, there are far better options out there. I quite like Razer's latest keyboards, but I've also happily used Corsair's offerings in the past, and the current discount on the K60 is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals I've seen on keyboards so far this year.