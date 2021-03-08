Don't tell everyone, but there's $244 off this GeForce RTX 3070 gaming PC right now

Save $244 on HP's Omen 25L outfitted with one of the best GPUs for gaming.

There will come a time when the best graphics cards for gaming are readily available rather than the vaguely traumatic situation playing out right now. Heck, you might even find one on sale when that time comes. In the meantime, if it's a whole new PC you need, those elusive GPUs are a bit easier to find. Enter HP's Omen 25L.

You can score one of these compact gaming PCs with an Intel Core i5 10400 processor, 16GB of DDR4-2666 HyperX RAM, a WD 256GB NVMe SSD, and the most desirable component, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphic card for $1,295.99.

HP's website doesn't let us share customized configurations, so you have to select those components manually. Then at checkout, enter coupon code 10GAMER2021 to get the above price, saving you $244 over the regular cost.

HP Omen 25L | Intel Core i5 10400 | GeForce RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,539.99 $1,295.99 at HP (save $244)

The GeForce RTX 3070 is an awesome GPU based on Nvidia's latest generation Ampere architecture, and it's available in HP's Omen 25L. Be sure to use coupon code 10GAMER2021 at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

If that's not quite the configuration you're looking for, feel free to make your own selections. For example, bumping up to either a WD Black 512GB NVMe SSD or a 512GB SSD + 32GB of Intel Optane memory storage solution adds $36 (after discount) to the tally.

You might also consider opting for a 750W PSU upgrade over the base 500W model, for added peace of mind and/or a future GPU upgrade. I've seen in person an RTX 3070 running fine on a 500W PSU, and the onus is on HP to make sure its Omen 25L can handle it. However, it's worth noting NVIDIA's general recommendation is a 650W unit (based on a configuration with a Core i9 10900K).

Whatever config you roll with, just be sure to plug in the above coupon code to knock the price down a bit. Also note that it will take a few weeks to ship—HP's estimated ship date is April 5.