Do some tactical mech vs kaiju battles in Mech Armada

Mech Armada is a turn-based tactical game coming this summer that pits mechs and giant monsters against each other in turn-based battles for the fate of humanity. The game's all about strategic decisions and force composition, incorporating elements of deckbuilding and roguelike games.

"Upgrade and build your deck of available Mechs, manage your resources and leverage your territory wisely. Get it wrong and it's game over. Start again with a whole new experience as monsters, maps, resources and rewards are all randomly generated," says the official description.

(Image credit: Lioncode Games)

(Image credit: Lioncode Games)

At launch, the game will have 70+ mech parts to customize with, and the trailer shows off variations like legs, wheels, and even flight. The mechs mostly seem to fight with weapons like guns and missiles, but there might be a sword or an electro-fist or whatever in there. Hard to tell, for now.

Mech Armada is set to launch on Steam this summer. It's the product of solo developer Sergio Garces at Lioncode Games, with contractors developing the art and music. You can find more at the official Mech Armada website.