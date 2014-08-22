Dishonored is free on Steam this weekend

This is a good weekend for free games. We already told you that Borderlands 2 , the Gearbox "looter-shooter," is free on Valve's Steam platform, but you'd rather sneak and assassinate instead, you're in luck. Dishonored is also free to play all weekend long.

Well, most of it. From now until 1pm Pacific, you can download Dishonored on Steam and play to your steampunk heart's content. And you should, because Arkane's magnum opus is one of our favorite games. Our review praised the level of detail in the world, and the multiple ways you can solve challenges—unlike a lot of stealth-based games, you can kill your way through if you're feeling bloodthirsty.

If you really put yourself to it, you can finish Dishonored over its free weekend. But you'll enjoy it more if you take your time. Thankfully, Steam has the game on a 75 percent discount, so it'll only cost you $5 / £2.5 to purchase and play whenever you want. Or you can buy the Game of the Year version, which includes The Knife of Dunwall and The Brigmore WItches DLC packs, for just $10.19 / £6.79. Cheap is almost as good as free.