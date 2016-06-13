[Update] Dishonored 2 gameplay trailer shown at Bethesda E3 conference

Update: Bethesda aired the Dishonored 2 gameplay trailer during its E3 press conference today. Check it out here:

Original story: Bethesda's E3 press conference is less than two hours away, but that doesn't mean it's immune from leaks. The publisher is expected to spend a lot of its conference showing off Dishonored 2, and to whet our appetites, a short trailer has leaked showing off some in-game environments.

The video isn't hosted on YouTube or any other video site, so you'll need to click here to view it. Those familiar with the first game – as well as some of the details we've learned about this one over the coming months – will probably notice that it appears to focus on Emily, who joins Corvo as one of this instalment's main protagonists.

Dishonored 2 releases November 11. Chris enjoyed his hands-off time with the game last month, and we'll have more news about the game during and after Bethesda's press conference, which you can watch live here.