Digital Storm unveils small form-factor Eclipse, starting at $699

Digital Storm has announced Eclipse, a new small form-factor PC aimed at balancing gaming power at an affordable price. At 15" x 14" x 4", the Eclipse is just slightly larger than a gaming console, but packs the power of a desktop PC.

The Eclipse comes in four version, priced at $699, $899, $999, and $1,299. The low-end model has an unlocked Intel Pentium CPU and AMD Radeon R7 260X GPU, while the next level upgrades to an Intel i3 4350 and Radeon R9 270X.

At $999, the processor is beefed up to an Intel i5 4590 and an Nvidia GTX 760, and finally the top tier model boasts an i5 4690K and 4GB Nvidia GTX 970. All four models have 8GB 1600MHz RAM and a 1TB 7200RPM HDD, but the top tier model alone also sports a 120GB Samsung EVO SSD.

The front panel has your standard audio outs as well as two USB 3.0 ports, while the back panel features another four USB 3.0s, two USB 2.0, and two HDMI outs for easy dual-monitor setups.

The small form factor chassis is constructed of reinforced plastic with a steel body, and the case is designed to make component upgrades a relatively simple affair. We'd recommend adding an SSD if you pick up one of the lower-end Eclipse boxes. It's not the kind of case you're going to be doing tons of fiddling around in, though. Digital Storm built this to be compact—it's a bit bigger than an Xbox One (10.8" x 13.1" x 3.1"), but still compact for a more powerful PC.

The Eclipse is available now through Digital Storm online.