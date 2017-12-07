Devil May Cry HD Collection announced for PC, release date set

In today's most surprising but welcomed news: Capcom has announced the Devil May Cry HD Collection. With the original Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition in tow, this Danthology (see what I did there?) is due on PC on March 13, 2018.

The HD Collection brings the first 2001 Devil May Cry to PC for the first time. The same applies to 2003's Devil May Cry 2, while the Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition was afforded a PC release ahead of its European console counterpart in 2006.

Note that Devil May Cry 4 and Ninja Theory's 2013 DmC reboot don't feature in this package.

"Since his debut back in 2001, Dante swiftly became a gaming icon, representing fun and challenging combat coated in a layer of stylish moves and crazy acrobatics that make you look like an absolute badass," says Capcom via a blog post. "We’re talking juggling enemies in the air with handgun bullets and even riding them around like skateboards. It’s that stylish potential that has drawn in and captivated fans worldwide; after all, who doesn’t like looking super cool."

The post continues to say all three games will run "silky smooth 60fps gameplay", and links the following Japanese trailer for the first game that I'd never seen before. It's cool:

The Devil May Cry HD Collection is due March 13, 2018.