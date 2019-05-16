Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls will get free demos before release

Quantic Dream's previously Playstation-exclusive lineup of games—Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human—are now available for pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store. All three games are currently discounted as part of the Epic Mega Sale, and "sizeable" demos for all three will be available before each game is released.

"Bringing our last three interactive dramas to the PC platform will enable new audiences to experience what Quantic Dream games are all about," Quantic Dream co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière said. "Through these demos, gamers will have the opportunity to look into the hard work and dedication we have put into the PC versions of our beloved titles. For those who have never played a Quantic Dream title, this will be a great opportunity to experience the unique nature of our games."

I haven't played any of the three upcoming games so I can't comment on them, but Andy Kelly has and he says we can look forward to "lavish production values, QTEs, wild tonal inconsistency, overwrought drama, gratuitous shower scenes, and SWAT teams." That's not exactly an unreserved two-thumbs-up, but he's nonetheless "weirdly excited" about their looming arrival on PC: "As riddled with flaws as they are, they're still undeniably unique experiences."

Heavy Rain will arrive first: The demo is scheduled to go live on May 24, and the full release will follow on June 24. The Beyond: Two Souls demo will be available on June 27, followed by the full game on July 22. Detroit: Become Human doesn't have a solid date yet, but the demo is expected sometime this summer, and the full game in the fall. Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls will go for $20 but are currently on for $10, while Detroit: Become Human is $30, on for $20.