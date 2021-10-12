Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost unlock times

Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost returns once again but this year, things are a little bit different. There's some spooky new loot to get your hands on, of course, but you won't just be blitzing your way through the Haunted Forest as usual. The event begins at the Destiny 2 weekly reset later today, but as Bungie has been surprisingly tight-lipped this year, details are a bit thin on the ground. With that in mind let's take a look at everything we know about the Festival of the Lost 2021.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost start time

The Festival of the Lost begins at the weekly reset—you can check out the times below. The event will run from October 12 until November 2, so you've got a few weeks to claim all of the rewards.

1 pm ET

10 am PT

6 pm BST

7 pm CEST



Festival of the Lost gameplay: what we can expect

The latest teaser from Bungie shows a Guardian wearing a Master Rahool mask dancing along with some pumpkin emotes, so expect lots of spooky loot to collect. The theme this year seems to be heavily centred around the Día de los Muertos this year. We know that the Calavera ghost shell—specially designed in collaboration with Luis Yepez—will be available for the first time and it looks pretty sweet. It might just be the ghost shell that convinces me to ditch my orange cat one. You'll be able to get it using Silver or Bright Dust during the event.

As Mercury was vaulted, players will now visit Haunted Sectors as opposed to the Haunted Forest. These are altered Lost Sectors that are now very spooky on the Mood and Nessus. You'll also face off against spooky Headless One enemies who have glowing pumpkin heads and are filled with loot! It could just be Savathûn having a laugh with us, the old witch.

(Image credit: Bungie)

There are also going to be dinosaur-themed ornaments coming this year, which I'm sure you had on your 2021 Destiny 2 bingo cards. There will also be another unique weapon to get your gauntlets on during the event—the Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle. There's a new cauldron emote, penguin and Darkness pyramid masks to wear and there's a spider Sparrow, too. Consider this your only arachnophobia warning!

As with every year, it's likely that you'll need to be wearing a mask to be able to gather Festival of the Lost resources. Just remember to take yours off at the end of the event so that you don't ruin important cutscenes in the future… Lesson learned.